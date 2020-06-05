Konkan Railway gets monsoon-ready

Self-recording rain gauges have been installed at stations such as Mangaon, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Vilwade, Kanakavali, Madgaon, Karwar, Bhatkal and Udupi. These will record the rainfall and alert officials, if needed. Flood warning systems for bridges have been provided at three locations.

Self-propelled ARMVs (accident relief medical van) with provision of operation theatre and providing emergency medical aid are kept ready at Ratnagiri and Verna (Goa) along with accident relief train.

It said that emergency communication sockets have been provided at a distance of average 1 km along the route.

Both loco pilots and guards of trains have been provided with walkie-talkie sets as well and every station is equipped with 25 Watt VHF base station. This enables wireless communication between the train crew and station master.

Speed restrictions will be imposed at vulnerable locations. Trains will run at a reduced speed of 40 km per hour in case of heavy rainfall when visibility is limited.

A KRCL press release said that 974 personnel will patrol the Konkan Railway route during the monsoon. Vulnerable locations will be patrolled round the clock and stationary watchmen will be deployed for 24 hours at critical locations.

The 740-km route of Konkan Railway covers the region from Kolad (after Roha station of Central Railway) to Thokur (before Mangaluru station) which receives heavy rainfall during the monsoon season.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!