Kotla stadium to be renamed after Arun Jaitley

The Delhi and District Cricket Association on Tuesday said that it has decided to rename the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley stadium in memory of its former president, who passed away on August 24. The ground will continue to be called the Feroz Shah Kotla, it added. The renaming ceremony will take place on September 12.

In a statement, DDCA President, Rajat Sharma said, “What can be better to have the stadium named after the man who rebuilt it under his presidentship. It was Arun Jaitley’s support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir could make India proud.”

Jaitley, during his tenure at the Kotla, is credited with renovating this stadium into a modern infrastructure to increase its capacity.