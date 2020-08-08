News

Kozhikode flight crash: Four cabin crew members safe, says Air India Express

PTI Kozhikode | Updated on August 08, 2020 Published on August 08, 2020

File Photo   -  Reuters

Four cabin crew members of the Air India Express flight that crash landed at the Karipur airport are safe, the national transporter said on Saturday. “The four cabin crew members are confirmed safe,” Air India Express said in a bulletin.

Air India Express Employees Union said cabin crew suffered some injuries and are under treatment at the Kozhikode hospital.

Eighteen people, including two pilots, were killed and scores injured when an AIE flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 08, 2020
Air India
disaster and accident
transport accident
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Over 5 lakh street vendors to get a loan of Rs 10,000 each in Telangana