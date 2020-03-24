KPMG acquires software products from Delhi-based firm

KPMG in India has acquired software products and other IP rights from Shivansh Solutions (Shivansh), an SAP consulting and implementation services provider based in Delhi NCR. This is aimed at augmenting KPMG in India’s technology implementation practice.

Mandar Joshi, Partner & Head - Technology Implementation Practice, KPMG in India, said, “Technology implementation and consulting are shifting the business performance of companies with better insights and more accurate results. Shivansh is known for its consulting expertise, with a track record of successful implementation for clients across a range of industries.”

Amit Gupta, Co-founder & Director of Shivansh, said, “ As we experience a surge in unique demands of the dynamic and maturing enterprise market, combined with the innovation in emerging tech such as artificial intelligence (AI), RPA and blockchain, increased bandwidth will help to leverage our expertise and enhance customer experience. This acquihire provides tremendous synergy and growth opportunity through an extended service offering for our employees, customers and partners. We are truly excited about embarking on this exciting journey with KPMG in India, which will help us unlock numerous growth opportunities.”