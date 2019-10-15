Kredent InfoEdge seeks ₹50 crore VC funds to expand market, courses

Riversong Air X3: It’s bang for the buck
Kolkata-based edutech start-up, Kredent InfoEdge, which has trained close to 1.5 lakh learners on its online portal, Elearnmarkets, is looking to ramp up its customer acquisition model.
Plans are afoot to launch more courses covering the entire gamut of financial management, create local language content to reach out to masses and use advanced technology such as robotics to make content more interesting.
According to Vivek Bajaj, Founder, Kredent InfoEdge, the company is looking to raise close to ₹50 crore from venture capitalists to fund its growth plans.
“We feel that online education has arrived in India and our e-learning concept has picked up really well. We have been adding close to 10,000 users on our Elearnmarkets portal each month and have trained close to 1,50,000 learners till date. Moving forward we see this number growing,” Bajaj told BusinessLine.
Kredent InfoEdge ventured into education space with an offline brand - Kredent Academy to provide classroom courses on finance. It subsequently rolled out online courses through Elearnmarkets, which offers over 100 e-learning courses in finance.
The various career-oriented courses are offered in joint certification from NSE Academy, NCDEX and MCX.
Of the 1,50,000 learners on Elearnmarkets, only around 13 per cent (or close to 20,000) users pay for the content while the remaining access the content for free. However, moving forward the number of learners going in for paid programme would increase, he said.
“So far we have not spent much on marketing but we are now looking to raise money from market and focus aggressively on marketing to improve our user base,” he said.
Nearly 50 per cent of the learners on the portal are experienced and are looking to upskill themselves, while the remaining 50 per cent are typically investors or students wanting to gain financial knowledge.
While a significant portion of the fund would go into branding and marketing, the remaining would be spent on enhancing the level of content.“We plan to have content across all aspects of finance not just the stock market but mutual fund, insurance and wealth management,” he said.
The company claims to have close to 1.7 lakh subscribers on its youtube channel. Plans are afoot to ramp that up to close to a million subscribers in the next two years.
