Krishna Prasad is Group Editorial Officer

The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt. Ltd. (THGPPL), publisher of The Hindu, BusinessLine, Frontline and Sportstar, has appointed Krishna Prasad as Group Editorial Officer with effect from April 16, 2021.

He will lead and enable greater synergies across the different print publications and digital offerings, by coordinating content efforts across all publications of The Hindu Group (THG).

“Krishna Prasad as Group Editorial Officer will play a guiding role on content management and strategy across all the publications, working with the editors of the various publications, digital editors, and the business and technical teams to drive THG’s digital transformation,” Malini Parthasarthy, Chairperson, THGPPL, said in a statement.

Prasad is former Editor-in-Chief of Outlook magazine, and former Editor of Vijay Times from The Times of India group. In a 35-year career, he has taught journalism on three continents and has been a member of the Press Council of India. He was one of the earliest mainstream journalists to embrace the digital life.

“For 143 years, The Hindu has been India’s most trusted newspaper, respected the world over for its independence, credibility and authority. It is a real honour to be tasked with shaping its direction for the digital age, while keeping journalism front and centre,” Krishna Prasad was quoted in the statement.