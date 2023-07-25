KSH Distriparks has launched Pune’s first domestic container storage facilityfor inland container depot (ICD) customers. KSH Distriparks is a logistics service provider for containers, buffer yard solutions, ocean imports, bonded warehouse facilities, and dynamic parcel distribution (DPD) transportation services.

The new cargo storage facility in Pune offers container leasing solution, allowing customers to store cargo on demand and eliminate the need for hiring warehouses on annual rates. They can, instead, book space for short- and medium-term storage, minimising multiple handling of goods for greater safety and security.

“KSH Distriparks’ domestic container storage facility is a cost-effective alternative for businesses dealing with bulk cargo. It provides optimal space utilisation and secure cargo transportation up to the point of customs clearance,” a company release said.

“Exporters and manufacturers can profit exponentially from this service, especially during month-end inventory spikes. One of the primary benefits of keeping cargo in these shipper-owned containers is a decrease in import cargo detention charges,” it added.

Moving cargo from shipping line containers to domestic boxes reduces the need for businesses to pay high detention costs. The flexibility of domestic containers enables seamless movement and storage in any location, catering to customers’ specific requirements, the company added.

At the launch of the facility, Malcolm D’Souza, Chief Commercial Officer, KSH Distriparks, said, “We are thrilled to bring the domestic container storage facility to Pune. The container leasing solution is a revolutionary business model that will not only enhance service efficiency for ICD customers but also help them take up container space on demand and increase cost benefits. With our best-in-class facility and customer-centric approach, we are committed to delivering exceptional solutions that drive success for our customers.”

The company has redeveloped its existing yards in Pune and expanded capacity by 20 per cent to handle 1.4 lakh TEUs annually.

