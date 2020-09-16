KSUM to hold virtual Investor Cafe on September 30

The Kerala Startup Mission will organise this month’s Investor Cafe on September 30, providing a virtual platform for start-up-investor meetings on a one-on-one basis to provide fund-raising opportunities.

The programme aims to facilitate funding opportunities for technology product startups to scale up operations, enhance expertise and navigate in the right direction amid the ‘new normal’ and related social distancing norms.

Technology start-ups looking to raise funds can apply at http://bit.ly/ksuminvestorcafe and get a chance to be shortlisted for meeting with Angel investors and venture capitalists. The applicants must draft and upload an investor pitch deck as per the guidelines listed in the web page.

Among the investors attending the September 30 edition are 3One4 Capital, Indian Angel Network, Artha VC, Mumbai Angels and Malabar Angels. The sector preferences of investors this time comprises Fintech, SaaS, HealthTech, Deeptech, Hardware, ConsumerTech, EV, Cybersecurity, WellnessTech, Edtech and Enterprise Tech among others.

So far, in the past three months, Investor Café has facilitated 79 virtual one-to-one start-up-investor meetings.

The start-ups, upon selection, will get the opportunity to have a closed-room interaction with the investor to raise funds. They will get investor-level validation and immediate feedback on their pitch. The investment-ready products stand a chance for funds. Those businesses which are funded later will have the opportunity to get immediate feedback on their pitch to analyse one’s business from the investor.

Investor Café is organised on the last Wednesday of each month since last year. The 2006-founded KSUM is the Kerala government’s central agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.