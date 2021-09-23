KT Rama Rao inaugurates Poornima & Atmakuri Tech Centre at LV Prasad Eye Institute

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has inaugurated the Poornima & Ramam Atmakuri Technology Centre at LV Prasad Eye Institute’s (LVPEI) Gullapalli Pratibha Rao International Centre for Advancement of Rural Eye Care (GPR-ICARE) at Kismatpur in Hyderabad.

While lauding the efforts of LV Prasad Eye Institute for their service after inauguration of the new centre, Rao said, “The medical devices park at Sultanpur has taken off very well with more than 28 companies taking land and are in advanced stage of completing their project.”

Ramam Atmakuri, Executive Vice-Chair, LVPEI said, “Our engineering team here is going to bring out some unique and great products from this centre. What’s unique about this institute is we haveophthalmologist, engineers, optometrists all under one roof.”

All the technology and innovation work done at LVPEI will now fall under the umbrella of the Poornima & Ramam Atmakuri Technology Centre. The Centre includes product development, re-engineered medical eye care products, scleral lens manufacturing (speciality contact lenses), electronic medical record (EMR) systems and the data science and healthcare incubator.

In recognition of the significant contribution made by Ramam Atmakuri towards the technology development initiatives at the institute, the centre has been named after him and his wife Poornima Atmakuri.

“Our constant effort is to reduce the dependency of LVPEI on imported surgical tools, spare parts and machines and come up with indigenously developed innovative solutions to fulfil this requirement, and also develop low cost innovate devices and technologies to meet the eye health needs of the large populations,” said Dr Ramesh Kekunnaya, Director, Centre for Technology Innovation at LVPEI.