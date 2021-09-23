News

KT Rama Rao inaugurates Poornima & Atmakuri Tech Centre at LV Prasad Eye Institute

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 23, 2021

Telangana Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao   -  The Hindu

Telangana IT and Industries Minister lauds the efforts of the institute for their service

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has inaugurated the Poornima & Ramam Atmakuri Technology Centre at LV Prasad Eye Institute’s (LVPEI) Gullapalli Pratibha Rao International Centre for Advancement of Rural Eye Care (GPR-ICARE) at Kismatpur in Hyderabad.

While lauding the efforts of LV Prasad Eye Institute for their service after inauguration of the new centre, Rao said, “The medical devices park at Sultanpur has taken off very well with more than 28 companies taking land and are in advanced stage of completing their project.”

Ramam Atmakuri, Executive Vice-Chair, LVPEI said, “Our engineering team here is going to bring out some unique and great products from this centre. What’s unique about this institute is we haveophthalmologist, engineers, optometrists all under one roof.”

All the technology and innovation work done at LVPEI will now fall under the umbrella of the Poornima & Ramam Atmakuri Technology Centre. The Centre includes product development, re-engineered medical eye care products, scleral lens manufacturing (speciality contact lenses), electronic medical record (EMR) systems and the data science and healthcare incubator.

In recognition of the significant contribution made by Ramam Atmakuri towards the technology development initiatives at the institute, the centre has been named after him and his wife Poornima Atmakuri.

“Our constant effort is to reduce the dependency of LVPEI on imported surgical tools, spare parts and machines and come up with indigenously developed innovative solutions to fulfil this requirement, and also develop low cost innovate devices and technologies to meet the eye health needs of the large populations,” said Dr Ramesh Kekunnaya, Director, Centre for Technology Innovation at LVPEI.

Published on September 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

medicine
healthcare industry
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like