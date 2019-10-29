Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project  was not subject to cyber attack: Official

'Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project was not subject to cyber attack,' said an Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project official.

"This is to clarify Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project and other Indian Nuclear Power Plants Control Systems are stand alone and not connected to outside cyber network and Internet,” R Ramdoss, Training Superintendent & Information Officer said in a statement.

“Any cyber attack on the Nuclear Power Plant Control System is not possible. The KNPP units 1 and 2 are operating at 1,000 MW and 600 MW respectively without any operation or safety concerns," he said.

The two nuclear power units of 1,000 MW capacity each.