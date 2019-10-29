News

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project  was not subject to cyber attack: Official

Our Bureau | Updated on October 29, 2019 Published on October 29, 2019

File picture of the two reactors of the Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) situated at Koodankulam in Tirunelveli district.   -  PTI

Information has been circulating on social media about an alleged cyber attack

'Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project  was not subject to cyber attack,' said an Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project official.

"This is to clarify Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project and other Indian Nuclear Power Plants Control Systems are stand alone and not connected to outside cyber network and Internet,” R Ramdoss, Training Superintendent & Information Officer said in a statement.

“Any cyber attack on the Nuclear Power Plant Control System is not possible. The KNPP units 1 and 2 are operating at 1,000 MW and 600 MW respectively without any operation or safety concerns," he said.

The two nuclear power units of 1,000 MW capacity each.

