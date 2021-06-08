Kudva to move SAT against Sebi order

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Vivek Kudva, Head of Franklin Templeton Asia Pacific, plans to move the Securities Appellate Tribunal against the Sebi order levying a penalty of ₹7 crore on him and his wife besides ordering him to transfer ₹31 crore realised by redeeming just before the six debt schemes were suspended from trading.
Kudva has claimed that he has already set aside the proceeds from the sale of units and will not enjoy more than what other investors in the scheme get after the closure of the schemes. This apart, Sebi has also banned Kudva from accessing capital market for one year.
Also read: Franklin AMC to return ₹460-cr advisory fees
“I have the highest regard for SEBI. However, I am reviewing the order and considering appropriate next steps which may include filing an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal,” said Kudva in a statement on Tuesday. “I have always acted in accordance with Sebi regulations, including in this instance. My personal transactions in the two schemes (under winding-up) have been conducted in good faith and with no intent to gain unfair benefit,” he added.
As stated in the SEBI order, he said "I had already placed myself in a similar position as investors in April 2020 and the proceeds of the redemptions were voluntarily set aside such that I and my family will ultimately receive no more than the investors remaining in the Schemes." My interests therefore remain fully aligned with outcomes that investors in the two schemes under winding up will have, said Kudva.
Meanwhile, a Franklin Templeton spokesperson said the fund house has placed great emphasis on compliance and have policies in place to cover a variety of matters including personal transactions of employees and managing conflicts of interest, consistent with applicable regulations and global best practices.
The schemes under winding up continue to have significant investments from employees and management, as well as from the asset management company and other group companies of Franklin Templeton, he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...