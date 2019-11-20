Kufos to hold global conference on blue economy from November 28

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) is set to organize Aquabe 2019 –India’s first international conference on Blue Economy and Aquatic Resources – here from November 28 to 30.

As many as 500 stakeholders representing various countries including researchers and policy makers are expected to participate in the three-day conference to discuss the potential of development and growth of the economy through sustainable exploitation of sea and inland water resources.

A. Ramachandran, Vice Chancellor, Kufos and Chairman of the organizing committee pointed out that oceans cover 72 per cent of the surface of the earth and provide a substantial portion of the global population with food and livelihood. Enhancing more than 80 per cent of global trade, marine and coastal environments constitute a key resource for economic development. On the basis of the strategic location among Indian Ocean region, India especially Kerala, which has 588 km coastline, has great potential to grow on the principles of Blue Economy in a sustainable, inclusive and people centered manner.

The objective of the Blue Economy is to promote smart, sustainable and inclusive growth and generate employment opportunities by utilization of aqua resources in a green and healthy manner. The Blue Economy is determined to initiate appropriate programmes for the sustainable harnessing of ocean resources; R&D; developing relevant sectors of oceanography; stock assessment of marine resources; introducing marine aquaculture, deep sea/long line fishing and biotechnology; and human resource development among others.

This focus area was recognised at the 14th Indian Ocean Rim Association ministerial meeting held in Australia in 2014. The theme of Aquabe 2019 is based on the IORA guidelines, with a special reference to Kerala, Ramachandran said.

The Ministry of External Affairs is organising a special session in association with IORA for the benefit of Somalia and Yemen. The two day session will be dedicated to capacity building of fisheries professionals from these two countries.

An all India conclave of aquaculture farmers will also be held which will focus on ground level issues and requirements to establish a communication mechanism among makers, researchers and ecosystem managers.