The Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, asked the NMDC officers to commit to their goal of 100 million tonnes by 2030. The Minister who held a review meeting with the NMDC team on Thursday held discussions on projects in the pipeline that can set a course for a future driven by excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

He visited NMDC Head Office in Hyderabad on Thursday along with Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries. According to an official release, he held a meeting with Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge); Functional Directors and senior officers of the company to review the performance, future roadmap, social initiatives, and challenges faced by NMDC and NSL.

Addressing the NMDC employees, Varma said that the Ministry of Steel is fueling the efforts of Steel PSEs to enhance production and profit. Envisioning a robust industrial ecosystem, he said, NMDC will play a defining role in uplifting the smaller units of the iron and steel industry while meeting the demands from the key players of the sector.

According to NMDC, when declaring its FY24 results in May, it had produced 45.02 million tonnes and sold 44.48 million tonnes of iron ore in FY24. Realising a 10 per cent growth in production and 16 per cent growth in sales compared to FY23 volumes, NMDC is now the first mining company in India to cross the 45 MT milestone in iron ore production.

