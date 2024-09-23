The Narendra Modi-led central government is committed to the overall development of the northeastern States, HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries, said at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday.

During his visit to the northeastern States, the Minister over-viewed the progress of various schemes being implemented by the central government in the Leparada district of the state.

The minister emphasized that the Modi government prioritizes development, welfare schemes, and in the Modi 3.0 government, more impetus will be given to the northeastern States.

“In the 100-day program of the Modi government, special priority has been given to the development of the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh. Over 4.7 crore people in this region are directly benefiting from various central government welfare schemes,” he said

Previously, the Minister had promised a “positive outcome” for the now closed Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant, at Ziro in Arunachal. He has set a four month timeline for possible fund allocation and revival of the unit.

“After I took charge of Heavy Industries (Ministry), we had several meetings (in Delhi) pertaining to CCI - on how to modify, expand and scale-up operations. We need to infuse resources for all of this which is being worked out, within four months we will have a positive outcome,” he said.

Over the past two days, the minister has been visiting northeastern states and reviewing the progress of central government-owned industries under his ministry.

Kumaraswamy also visited the ICAP-RC (International Certified Addiction Professional in Recovery Coaching) center.

On Saturday, the Minister had also visited the Bokajan Cement plant at Nagaland.

“I have travelled the North-Eastern region, visited Nagaland and met the CM there who suggested for focus on certain areas,” he said.