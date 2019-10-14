KVGB disburses ₹130 crore under customer outreach initiative

My Five: SR Jindal
The Dharwad-headquartered Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) has disbursed ₹130 crore under the ‘customer outreach’ initiative organised between October 4 and 10, according to P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of the bank.
Following the directions issued by the Department of Financial Services, under the Union Ministry of Finance, the bank had participated in ‘customer outreach’ programmes in Belagavi, Dharwad, Udupi and Mangaluru. The programme was an effort to boost retail credit and credit to agriculture and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sectors.
Stating that the initiative has succeeded in creating awareness among the public about the innovative products of the bank, he said it has disbursed ₹130 crore to 8,400 beneficiaries under this initiative.
The bank is on par with new generation banks in extending timely credit for segments such as agriculture, industry, self-employment, housing, education and SMEs at competitive rate of interest, he said.
Many people had visited the stalls of KVGB where it had participated in the ‘customer outreach’ initiative along with other banks, he said.
KVGB, which is a regional rural bank sponsored by Syndicate Bank, has its branches in Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka.
