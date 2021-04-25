L Sabaretnam (80), Chairman of Chennai Super Kings passes away

L Sabaretnam (80), who served in the cement industry for long and was Director and Chairman of Chennai Super Kings, passed away at 12.30 a.m on Sunday, April 25 in Chennai.

He is survived by his two sons and two daughters.

For a long period, Sabaretnam served in Chettinad Cement Corporation and was Executive Director of the Company.

He was Independent Director on the Board of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd & Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

He was Advisor for India Cements and Director and CEO of Coromandel Sugars. He also served as Director of ICL Financial Services, ICL Shipping, Coromandel Electric Company, ICL Securities Ltd, among others.

He was well-known in the business community and was at the helm of leading industry associations such as Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

With his passion for art and culture, he was also closely associated with the administration of leading cultural and educational bodies.

He was a Patron of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Music Academy and Kartik Fine Arts. He also served as Trustee of T S Narayanasamy College of Arts & Science and Madhya Kailash Temple and Former Syndicate Member of Annamalai University Chidambaram.