Labour Ministry sets up control rooms to address migrant workers' issues

In a bid to address problems being faced by migrant workers due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) (C) across the country.

The Ministry said these control rooms have been set up "to address wage related grievances of workers employed in the Central sphere" and "to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through co-ordination with various state governments."

An official statement said workers can access these call centres through phone numbers, Whatsapp and emails. "These control rooms are being managed by Labour Enforcement Officers, Assistant Labour Commissioners, Regional Labour Commissioners, and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioners of the respective regions. The functioning of all 20 call centres is being monitored and supervised by the Chief Labour Commissioner (C) of the headquarters on a daily basis," it added.

The Ministry has advised all officers and officials to adopt a humane approach to "assist the aggrieved workmen to the maximum possible extent and ensure delivery of timely relief to the needy ones."