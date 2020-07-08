Labs in Mumbai free to conduct Covid-19 test without prescription

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
People in Mumbai can now get themselves tested for Covid-19 at designated private test labs as per the ICMR guidelines without a doctor’s prescription, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
“Laboratory are free to conduct RT-PCR test for any individual in accordance with the ICMR guidelines. However, no prescription or self-declaration is required for Covid testing of symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals,” read the guidelines issued by BMC.
As per the guidelines, patients can also test themselves at home using swabs for RT-PCR with no prescription.
The decision has been taken in a bid to increase testing in the city owing to a rising number of cases. The city accounts for over 40 per cent of cases in the State with the highest number of reported cases of Covid-19. Maharashtra’s case count rose to over 2 lakh in the first week of July with 41 per cent cases (84,524) in the Mumbai municipal area as per previous reports.
“The government and MGCM labs are hereby directed to conduct RT PCR tests on priority for admitted COVID patients as per the ICMR guidelines or COVID suspect patients admitted or attending OPDs of MGCM/ Government Hospitals in the jurisdiction of MGCM,” the municipal agency said in a release.
It has advised all ACs to further increase testing by setting up camps using mobile vans in areas with a higher rate of infection.
It also said that people who’ve been kept in institutional quarantine will be discharged only when they test negative for Covid-19.
The Union government has given permission to 17 private laboratories in the city to conduct Covid tests as per reports.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...