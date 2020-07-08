Labs in Mumbai free to conduct Covid-19 test without prescription

People in Mumbai can now get themselves tested for Covid-19 at designated private test labs as per the ICMR guidelines without a doctor’s prescription, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“Laboratory are free to conduct RT-PCR test for any individual in accordance with the ICMR guidelines. However, no prescription or self-declaration is required for Covid testing of symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals,” read the guidelines issued by BMC.

As per the guidelines, patients can also test themselves at home using swabs for RT-PCR with no prescription.

The decision has been taken in a bid to increase testing in the city owing to a rising number of cases. The city accounts for over 40 per cent of cases in the State with the highest number of reported cases of Covid-19. Maharashtra’s case count rose to over 2 lakh in the first week of July with 41 per cent cases (84,524) in the Mumbai municipal area as per previous reports.

“The government and MGCM labs are hereby directed to conduct RT PCR tests on priority for admitted COVID patients as per the ICMR guidelines or COVID suspect patients admitted or attending OPDs of MGCM/ Government Hospitals in the jurisdiction of MGCM,” the municipal agency said in a release.

It has advised all ACs to further increase testing by setting up camps using mobile vans in areas with a higher rate of infection.

It also said that people who’ve been kept in institutional quarantine will be discharged only when they test negative for Covid-19.

The Union government has given permission to 17 private laboratories in the city to conduct Covid tests as per reports.