Simon Stiell, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said that the absence of a “strong, coherent signal” from the meeting of the G-20 environment ministers, which got over on Friday, is “underwhelming”.

Speaking at an interaction with the members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Stiell noted that G-20 is a group of the 20 wealthiest countries in the world where 85 per cent of the global wealth is generated and also 80 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions are produced.

“One would have expected a strong, coherent signal. We did not get that,” he said.

An Outcome Document released at the end of the G-20 environment and climate ministers meet on issues such as tripling of renewable energy capacity, phasing down of unabated coal fired power plants and finance.

Lot needs to be done

Stiell observed that one could only speculate as to “how much of this is political posturing” ahead of COP28 (to be held in Dubai in December) and “how much is true reflections of the geopolitical tensions that exist.”

“What is clear is that in the remaining 122 days (to the COP meeting) we have a lot of work to do in terms of mobilising political support that will be needed to have a successful outcome,” Stiell added.

Asked about the central theme of COP28—Global Stocktake, Stiell said that Global Stocktake is very significant because it would set the basis for discussions at the next COP meetings. Global Stocktake refers to political adoption of the research work that has gone into finding out where the world stands today in global warming.

He said that COP29 would be about finance and COP30 about the next round of nationally determined contributions (countries’ promises for climate action); both the COPs would be influenced by the Global Stocktake exercise.

He agreed with a questioner about the lack of adequate financial flows from the developed to the developing countries, noting that “milestone after milestone has been missed.”

At Paris, developed countries had promised to mobilise $100 billion a year in terms of climate finance to the developing countries, from 2020, but it is yet to happen.

Stiell, however, expressed his confidence that the first “$100 billion” would be delivered in 2023.

While observing that trillions of dollars would be required for climate actions to keep global warming from rising above 1.5 degrees C over the average temperatures of the pre-industrialisation era, Stiell said that the “$100 billion” is a “symbolic target” and meant to develop trust between developed and developing countries.

Carbon credits

Responding to a point on carbon credits, Stiell said that the credits could bring new income streams and opportunities only when the carbon credits are based on projects that truly absorb carbon dioxide or reduce emissions.

