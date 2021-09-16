Lagging auto stocks face risk of festival season fizzle

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Investors counting on India’s upcoming festival season to help revive the fortunes of its automobile stocks could be in for a disappointment.
Below-normal monsoon rains that have impacted rural demand and the risk of an impending third coronavirus wave are posing a challenge for vehicle makers. That’s in addition to the problems of rising input costs and a semiconductor shortage the global auto industry is faced with.
A gauge of auto-mobile shares has lost 2.5 per cent so far this quarter, the only loser among the BSE’s 19 sector groups. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has rallied 12 per cent during this period, while the MSCI World Automobiles Index is up 3.4 per cent.
Also see: Auto sector gets ₹26,058-crore PLI scheme to push new tech, clean fuels
Passenger vehicle sales in India will be weak in the quarter ended September, which normally signals demand for the festival season that starts in October, according to Amit Hiranandani, an analyst at SMIFS Ltd.
To make matters worse, production challenges have already forced customers to wait for as long as four months for the delivery of vehicles, which means there’s uncertainty whether orders will be met during the festive season, according to Hiranandani.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
The stock of CESC Limited began the year on the front foot as it saw a sharp rally in the early weeks. From ...
₹1547 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1525150015651590 Stock will be bearish until it stays below ₹1,550 and so, ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...