Lakhimpur Kheri visit: Rahul Gandhi, delegation not to breach Section 144

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal have decided to visit the family members of the farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri. Talking to reporters, Gandhi said just three people would be in there in his delegation not to breach section 144 imposed in the area. "Section 144 blocks the gathering of five or more people. We have informed them (the administration) that we are a group of three people," he said.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former Union Minister Sachin Pilot have also boarded the flight to Lucknow with Gandhi. But it's not clear whether they would also go to Lakhimpur Kheri along with Gandhi.
Gandhi said the State Government has allowed members of Trinamool Congress and Bhim Army to visit the site. He said members of the Congress party also have a right to console the family members of the victims.
He said the Centre is attacking the farmers, and now they are even getting murdered. "It's a systematic attack against the farmers," he said. "Murderers and rapists are roaming free and those who voice against such atrocities are put behind the bars," Gandhi added.
He said Opposition must put pressure on the Government to take action against atrocities against farmers and poor people. "If we don't do our duty, the government will protect the culprits," he said.
