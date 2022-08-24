Lalla takes over as SBICAP chief

SBICAP Securities has appointed Deepak Kumar Lalla as the new Managing Director & CEO. Earlier he was the Head of the Wealth Management Business for SBI. Lalla will take over the reins from Naresh Yadav.

Lalla has a Master’s in Commerce, and a Diploma in Banking & Finance from Rajasthan University, and moved on to join one of the most prestigious banks in India, SBI, where he served for over 37 years.

Lalla said that he will attempt to make SBICAP a full-fledged investment house where a customer can invest in any product right from Equity, Derivative, IPO, Corporate Fixed Deposits, and Sovereign Gold Bonds & Insurance.

“We will strengthen the trading platforms with high-end technology to deliver an excellent and seamless customer investment experience and maintain the profit and sales growth,” he said.