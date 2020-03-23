Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
(PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.
1:42 p.m.
SC directs states, UTs to set up panel to consider release of prisoners on parole.
1:39 p.m.
IGL shuts nearly two-third of CNG stations in national capital territory as vehicles go off-road due to coronavirus lockdown.
1:24 p.m.
Curfew imposed in Punjab to combat coronavirus spread: Official.
1:23 p.m.
Nepal seals borders with India, China due to coronavirus scare.
1:06 p.m.
68-year-old man who recovered from COVID-19 dies in Mumbai.
12:38 p.m.
Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown to check spread of virus: CM.
12:34 p.m.
With increasing number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the railway authorities have suspended the local and outstation trains till March 31.
12:31 p.m.
21-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh; total cases rise to 7.
12:22 p.m.
Arunachal Pradesh orders lockdown from Monday evening till March 31 due to coronavirus scare.
12:12 p.m.
Home quarantine stamped-people to be arrested if found in public places in Bengaluru.
11:58 a.m.
Over 35 districts in MP under lockdown due to coronavirus scare.
11:43 a.m.
Delhi HC suspends Breath Analyser Test through tube process for air traffic controllers.
AAP government tells Delhi High Court that it will grant special parole to convicts to decongest prisons to check coronavirus.
11:42 a.m.
Lockdown begins in Telangana; People rush to buy veggies, essential items.
11:25 a.m.
Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rises to 415: Health Ministry.
11:19 a.m.
Centre asks state govts to strictly enforce lockdown: Official statement 11:00 a.m.
11 new COVID-19 patients in Gujarat; total goes up to 29.
10:50 a.m.
Singapore Airlines slashes 96 per cent of capacity as coronavirus curbs travel demand 10:42 a.m.
Lockdown due to coronavirus comes into force in Punjab, Chandigarh, 7 districts of Haryana.
10.25 a.m.
Many people are still not taking lockdown seriously, request states to enforce rules: PM Modi says.
10:14 a.m.
Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 390 in India: Health Ministry 9:57 a.m.
US President Donald Trump says he is “upset” with China over its late sharing of information on coronavirus.
9:54 a.m.
Sensex plunges over 2,700 points as coronavirus lockdowns spook investors.
9:53 a.m.
68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier but recovered, dies in Mumbai.
9:49 a.m.
Anti-CAA protest in Lucknow suspended amid coronavirus scare.
9:28 Ignoring government advice, people gathered during ‘Janta curfew’ on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh 9:15 a.m.
Rupee falls below 76 level against US dollar amid coronavirus scare.
9:09 a.m.
Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 89.
8:12 a.m.
Over 400 die of coronavirus in US, confirmed infections jump to nearly 34,000.
1:42 a.m.
UP government puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state.
