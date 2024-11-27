Existing laws governing social media and OTT platforms should be strengthened to curb vulgar content, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, lnformation and Broadcasting on Wednesday. The Parliamentary Standing Committee should look into these issues, added the Minister.

Answering a question in the Lok Sabha today, Vaishnaw said, “We livingin an era of social media and OTT platforms. Thedemocratic institutions and traditional forms of the press that once relied on editorial checks to ensure accountability and correctness of content, have seen these checks diminish over time.”

In the absence of such an editorial oversight, social media has become a platform for freedom of the press on the one hand, but on the other, has also become a space for uncontrolled expression, which often includes vulgar content.

Stricter laws

Acknowledging the distinct cultural differences between India and the geographies where these platforms originate, Vaishnaw emphasised, “The cultural sensitivities of India differ vastly from those of the regions where these platforms were created. This makes it imperative for India to strengthen existing laws,” he said, and urged everyone to come to a consensus on this matter.

The Minister also urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee to take up this important matter on priority. “There should be societal consensus on it, along with stricter laws to address this challenge,” he added.

Vaishnaw had raised concerns about the challenge of the rapid spread of fake news and disinformation at an event to mark National Press Day earlier this month. Since the platforms do not verify content, false and misleading information can be found in abundance said the Minister, highlighting the intensifying global debate on the relevance of “safe harbour’ provisions in this rapidly involving digital media landscape.

