LDF manifesto promises welfare pension at ₹2,500

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has promised an upward revision of welfare pension to ₹2,500 from ₹1,600, and hopes to generate an incremental 40 lakh job opportunities apart from raising farm-level income by at least 50 per cent.
In its election manifesto, LDF has promised minimum support price for natural rubber will be raised to ₹250 from ₹170 now. Releasing the manifesto here on Friday evening, A Vijayaraghavan, acting secretary of the State unit of the CPI(M), majority partner of the LDF, observed that the document has been prepared with a view to securing a rare second term for the incumbent ruling coalition.
“We are convinced that the people want the LDF to return to power,” Vijayaraghavan said, adding that the manifesto is divided into two sections. The first deals with a 50-point programme which gives thrust to offering jobs to the educated unemployed. At least 40 lakh opportunities are sought to be created in this manner.
The manifesto promised to deliver 1.5 lakh houses to the needy, which would also cover the entire tribal and scheduled caste families. Apart from raising the welfare pension to ₹2,500, the manifesto also talks about a instituting a pension for housewives.
Fresh investments worth ₹10,000 crore will be brought into the State within the next five years, Vijayaraghavan said. A ₹5,000-crore package will be implemented for developing the coastal belt. Micro enterprises will be encouraged in the State unlike in the past and the numbers ramped up suitably.
