Major automobile manufacturers, including Mahindra, Toyota, Hyundai, and Tata, will introduce 100 per cent ethanol-powered vehicles over the next five months, with two-wheeler makers also adopting the technology, according to Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

Advancements in ethanol-based aviation fuel marked a significant step towards sustainable transportation, he said while speaking virtually at the special event ‘Amrutyog,’ organised to celebrate the 75th birthday of Praj Industries founder and chairman Pramod Chaudhari, .

Gadkari also revealed that the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is evaluating a proposal to blend 15 per cent ethanol with diesel, further broadening bio-fuel applications.

He emphasised that biofuel development holds transformative potential for rural India by creating networks of smart villages, curbing rural-to-urban migration, and contributing to the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India). This initiative aligns with India’s goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

Scaling up ethanol production could boost the agricultural sector’s GDP contribution from the current 14 per cent to 18-20 per cent, significantly benefiting farmers and rural communities, Gadkari said. He also stressed the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability, highlighting that vehicles contribute 40 per cent of air pollution.

