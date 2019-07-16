News

Leather skills body gets new chief

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 16, 2019 Published on July 16, 2019

PR Aqeel Ahmed, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports, and Managing Director of Chennai-based Florence Shoe Company Pvt Ltd, has been appointed as Chairman of the Leather Sector Skill Council (LSSC) for two years. The LSCC, a non-profit functioning under National Skill Development Corporation, aims to provide skill development solutions to the leather, leather products and footwear industry.

Published on July 16, 2019
