Left demands action against LG Polymers

Left wing political parties and trade unions sought stringent action against South Korean company LG Polymers for the “criminal negligence” that led to the gas leak at its plant at Visakhapatnam.

The CPI(M) accused the company management of criminal negligence. “It needs to be properly investigated if all the precautionary measures were taken when the closed plant was restarted after the lockdown restrictions were eased. People were seen running from their houses in thick smoke and the deaths occurred primarily due to asphyxiation. It is reported that the district authorities failed to intervene in time to take the affected people for treatment,” the statement of the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said.

The party said a judicial inquiry should be immediately conducted in a time bound manner and the guilty punishedand demanded a compensation of ₹50 lakh for the family of the deceased.

“The LG Polymer Plant, having its plant located in the midst of thickly populated areas cannot evade its responsibility to ensure that machineries and chemical/gas-storage facilities are properly maintained even during shutdown/lockdown. It was its responsibility to ensure that the required caution is exercised and safety norms are continuously followed to avoid any leakage/accident endangering human lives,” said CITU general secretary Tapan Sen.

“The LG Polymers Company must not be allowed to go scot-free. The company should be held responsible and liable for this disastrous gas-leakage and must be prosecuted,” he demanded.

AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur said, “Initial report says that there were several hundred of workers inside the factory. We demand proper inquiry to reveal the facts and to fix responsibility for adequate legal action on the guilty management for this tragic mishap,” she said.

Marxist Leninist Party of India (Red Flag) general secretary MS Jayakumar said in a statement that the fatality is the result of lack of preparedness while the lockdown was implemented. “The central and State governments are responsible for such inadequate preparedness. Similar disasters are likely to occur if reopening after the lockdown is done without sufficient precautions,” he said.