Lenders to FRL take legal advice on selling small-format stores

Lenders to Future Retail are likely to take a legal opinion on whether the company can take over the mandate of selling its small-format stores for about ₹3,500 crore.

According to sources, “A set of lenders are concerned on whether it is practically possible, and legal to sell the small scale business of Future Retail or not.”

The person explained that according to the one-time-debt-restructuring agreement, the lenders could only charge on Future Retail’s movable assets and fixtures. The other thing that was bothering the lenders was whether the 900 small-format store business including Easy Day and Heritage Fresh were under the Future Retail bracket.

“There are too many legalities that need to be addressed before even possibly taking a step forward on this sale.” The lenders are apparently worried that if the legal approval on this deal isn’t taken it would put them under scrutiny.

In April 2021, Future Retail had committed to payback ₹3,494 crore to lenders by December 31, 2021, in line with a One Time Restructuring (OTR) deal that was designed for Covid-hit companies like FRL. The Kishore Biyani-led company was hoping that its proposed deal with Reliance Industries would be concluded before December 31, 2021, and it could pay the required amount in time. However, its tussle with Amazon has put the deal in jeopardy.

“The lenders have also asked the lawyers to check if the assets actually that were pledged by FRL could be pledged or not.”

Sources said a battery of lawyers have been appointed to vet the possibilities. “A meeting with the lawyers has been set up in the first half of Thursday. The lawyers will decide on whether any of this is viable or not.”

Amazon had dragged Future Group into arbitration over its ₹24,713 crore deal with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail. Amazon had claimed that while signing a deal with Future Coupons in 2019 for ₹1,400 crore, it had barred Future Retail from getting into a deal with restricted parties, including Reliance.

Amazon had an interim order in its favour from the Singapore arbitral tribunal in this regard, which is now being heard in Indian courts.