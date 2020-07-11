Let CAG audit PM Cares fund: Opposition

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
The Opposition demanded that Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, headed by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, should be allowed to scrutiny the PM Cares fund, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Opposition said there should be transparency in handling such funds and list of the donors should be published.
Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi asked as to why the Prime Minister is not disclosing the details of the fund. "Why is PM so scared of disclosing the names of those who donated money to him for PMCares? Everyone knows Chinese companies Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok and OnePlus gave money. Why doesn’t he share the details?," he asked in Twitter.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury asked: "What is the PM and his government hiding? First, no audit by CAG, then RTIs on this are refused, and now this. India cares about how its money is used. Electoral bonds, demonetisation scams and now this."
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Here are five trends thrown up by our analysis of the performance of equity mutual funds in 2016
Stiff valuation, low pricing power and high customer concentration are concerns
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...