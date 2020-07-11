Let CAG audit PM Cares fund: Opposition

The Opposition demanded that Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, headed by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, should be allowed to scrutiny the PM Cares fund, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Opposition said there should be transparency in handling such funds and list of the donors should be published.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi asked as to why the Prime Minister is not disclosing the details of the fund. "Why is PM so scared of disclosing the names of those who donated money to him for PMCares? Everyone knows Chinese companies Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok and OnePlus gave money. Why doesn’t he share the details?," he asked in Twitter.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury asked: "What is the PM and his government hiding? First, no audit by CAG, then RTIs on this are refused, and now this. India cares about how its money is used. Electoral bonds, demonetisation scams and now this."