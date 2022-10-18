Japanese subsidiary Nissan India on Tuesday said that there should be some incentives for hybrid vehicles, too, and the government should consider it, just as it has done for electric vehicles (EV).

In fact, consider taxing passenger vehicles (PV) based on emissions, rather than length and engine size of vehicles, for a cleaner environment, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

“Incentives on hybrids can be far different as compared with incentives given to totally electrified vehicles. Moreover, on the ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles, we could have different tax slabs based on their emission levels,” he said.

Highest tax slab

The government already has a different tax structure for vehicles less than four metres, more than four metres in terms of length and in terms of fuel capacity, he said. Under the GST regime, cars attract the highest tax slab of 28 per cent, and to top it, a cess is also levied.

For instance, small petrol cars with engine capacity less than 1200cc attract only one per cent cess, while diesel cars with engine capacity less than 1500cc attract three per cent cess, over and above the 28 per cent GST.

Similarly, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), which include cars with length exceeding four metres, and having a ground clearance of 169mm and above, attract 50 per cent GST.

For hybrid vehicles, the total tax incidence is 43 per cent, which is inclusive of GST, while battery powered EVs attract a tax of about five per cent.

“I think the time has come, maybe, to look towards incentives in the market place based on emission levels. That is going to create a cleaner and greener environment,” Srivastava noted.

SUVs to be launched

Nissan, meanwhile, unveiled some of the global SUVs that will be launched here in coming years. The models include the new X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai, which are all fitted with hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains.

Testing has already begun for the X-Trail and Qashqai on Indian roads. Focusing specifically on their adaptability to Indian roads and differing terrains, the tests will assess each vehicle’s ability to meet needs of customers , the company said, adding that the new X-Trail will be the first model to be brought into the Indian market.