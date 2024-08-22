Lexlegis.ai, a startup focused on legal tech solutions, has launched India’s first large language model (LLM) based AI platform specifically designed for the legal-tech sector.
This platform assists legal practitioners by providing issue-specific judgements and precise citations, significantly reducing the manual effort of compiling extensive case documents for Indian courts.
Saakar. S. Yadav, Founder & CEO, Lexlegis said “ India’s legal backlog exceeds 44.9 million cases, underscoring the urgent need for innovative solutions to tackle this crisis. Lexlegis is designed to empower judiciary and legal professionals with AI driven tools that simplify and sharpen research”.
He said that the legal-tech startup intends to introduce more workflows and processes to its practice management platform in the near future, not only in India but also in other countries.
