News

LIC IPO: Three trade unions urge Govt to withdraw invitation to appoint pre-Transaction Advisors

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 23, 2020 Published on June 23, 2020

Three trade unions of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) have requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw the invitation of bids for appointment of pre-Transaction Advisors for the life insurer’s initial public offer (IPO).

They have also sought reconsideration of the government’s decision of disinvestment in India’s largest life insurer.

The three unions ― Federation of LIC Class I Officers’ Associations, National Federation of Insurance Field Workers of India (NFIFWI) and All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA) ― in a joint letter to the minister, emphasised that LIC generates an enormous investible surplus every year and hence, must remain 100 per cent under government control.

In the letter, the union reasoned: “The concept of ‘Peoples’ Money for Peoples’ Welfare’ will give way to maximisation of profits for shareholders. This is not in the interests of LIC’s 40 crore policyholders or the national economy.

“It is widely acknowledged that domestic savings play a very important role in national economies and many economists worldwide hold the view that foreign capital is a poor substitute for domestic savings.”

In a situation where the country needs huge resources for development, it is necessary that the government should exercise control over domestic, and more importantly, household savings, S Rajkumar, General Secretary, Federation of LIC Class I Officers’ Associations; Vivek Singh, Secretary General, NFIFWI; and Shreekant Mishra, General Secretary, AIIEA, said in the letter.

“We would like to stress again that the move to sell the equity of LIC will severely impact the economy and vulnerable sections of the Indian people.

“The social objective of providing insurance cover to the weaker sections will receive a setback. The aim to expand insurance in unprofitable rural areas too will suffer,” the three union leaders said.

Therefore, disturbing the character of LIC will harm the interests of the national economy and the poorer sections of the Indian population, they added.

Published on June 23, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
initial public offering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Centre to allocate ₹3,000 crore from PM CARES for ventilator supply, migrants welfare