Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday took strong exception to the use of Hindi language on the website of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, and said that the website has been reduced to a propaganda tool for imposing Hindi.

Posting a screenshot of the LIC of India webpage containing Hindi, the chief minister said in a post on social media platform 'X': "the LIC website has been reduced to a propaganda tool for Hindi imposition. Even the option to select English is displayed in Hindi!" This, he claimed, was nothing but cultural and language imposition by force, trampling on India's diversity.

This is nothing but cultural and language imposition by force, trampling on India's diversity. LIC grew with the patronage of all Indians. How…

"LIC grew with the patronage of all Indians. How dare it betray the majority of its contributors? We demand an immediate rollback of this linguistic tyranny. #StopHindiImposition," the chief minister said in the post.