Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday took strong exception to the use of Hindi language on the website of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, and said that the website has been reduced to a propaganda tool for imposing Hindi.
Posting a screenshot of the LIC of India webpage containing Hindi, the chief minister said in a post on social media platform 'X': "the LIC website has been reduced to a propaganda tool for Hindi imposition. Even the option to select English is displayed in Hindi!" This, he claimed, was nothing but cultural and language imposition by force, trampling on India's diversity.
"LIC grew with the patronage of all Indians. How dare it betray the majority of its contributors? We demand an immediate rollback of this linguistic tyranny. #StopHindiImposition," the chief minister said in the post.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.