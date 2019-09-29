News

LIC’s m-cap up 17 per cent in August

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on September 29, 2019 Published on September 29, 2019

LIC has regained its market share by 17 per cent in first premium income in August 2019, its Managing Director TC Suseel Kumar said. Kumar disclosed this information during a meeting of the Corporation’s branch heads in Coimbatore. He said that in the month of August alone, LIC’s market share had increased to 67 per cent from 50 per cent.

The Corporation would be adding another 16,600 employees at various levels to its existing headcount of 1.12 lakh, and has opened a special campaign for reviving lapsed/discontinued policies besides being involved in social initiatives, he said.

