Like-minded nations can collaborate on Covid vaccines, supply-chain : Narendra Modi to Danish PM

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Like-minded countries can collaborate in Covid-19 vaccine development and other areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a virtual meeting with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Monday.
Updating the Danish PM on India’s work with Japan and Australia towards supply-chain diversification and resilience, Modi added that other countries too could join this effort.
The two leaders agreed to elevate India-Denmark relationship to a Green Strategic Partnership to promote cooperation in renewable energy, environment protection, circular economy, water and waste management and tackling air pollution, said Neeta Bhushan, Joint Secretary, MEA, in a press briefing after the India-Denmark virtual bilateral summit.
“PM Modi proposed setting up of India-Denmark energy parks in areas where there are large number of Danish companies. He also proposed setting up of India-Denmark skill institute so that Danish companies will be able to get skilled manpower as per their requirement,” she said.
In his opening remarks, Modi said that the events of the past few months had made it clear that it was important for like-minded nations, like India and Denmark, which are rules-based, transparent, humanitarian and have democratic value systems, to work together.
“In the area of vaccine development (for Covid-19), too, collaboration will help deal with the pandemic. During the on-going pandemic, India’s pharmaceutical production capabilities have been useful for the entire world. We are making the same efforts in the area of vaccines as well,” Modi said.
The pandemic has shown that excess dependency of the global supply chain on a single source is risky, the PM said, adding that India was working with Japan and Australia towards supply-chain diversification and resilience and other like-minded countries could join the effort.
“An MOU in the field of intellectual property cooperation between India and Denmark is also being signed on the occasion. Another major outcome will be the joining of International Solar Alliance (ISA) by Denmark,” said an official release of the Ministry of External Affairs.
Bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Denmark has grown by 30.49 per cent, from $2.82 billion in 2016 to $3.68 billion in 2019, the release added. Around 200 Danish companies have invested in India in diverse sectors. Around 25 Indian companies are present in Denmark in IT, renewable energy and engineering.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but it needs to be seen if the recovery sustains
SBI (₹182.2)Extending the downtrend, the stock of SBI depreciated last week, too, and closed with a loss for a ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...