Linde India acquires packaged gases business of Vadodara-based HPS Gases

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Industrial gases supplier Linde India, on Wednesday, announced that the company entered into a business transfer agreement with HPS Gases to acquire its packaged gases business and distribution assets.
The transaction is valued at ₹27.5 crore, an official statement informed.
Linde India inked the agreement with Vadodara-based HPS Gases on August 2 to acquire its entire packaged gases business along with certain distribution assets with effect from November 1, for an aggregate cash consideration of ₹27.5 crore," the statement added.
After signing the agreement, Abhijit Banerjee, MD, Linde India, commented, "HPS Gases is a strong player, and this acquisition will help expand Linde’s presence in the packaged gas and micro bulk market in western India."
As a part of this acquisition, the company will enter into other agreements with HPS Gases, viz. Asset Purchase Agreement, Non-Compete Agreement and Agreement for Product Supply and Purchase.
In line with these agreements, Linde India will supply liquid products to HPS Gases and purchase gases in packaged and mini bulk form from it under a long-term contract.
"We are happy and proud to be associated with one of the leading industrial gases companies of the world. This association will strengthen our position and help us grow as an organization," said Abhishek Gangwal, MD at HPS Gases.
HPS Gases is part of the privately held SKY Oxygen group - one of the oldest industrial gases players in western India operating since 1988.
Linde India shares closed in red at ₹1729.50, down 1.84 per cent on the BSE, Wednesday.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...