Link toll charges to quality of roads, says CII

Linking highway tolls to quality of roads on the basis of user ratings, use of blockchain technology to track invoices to bring in transparency and promoting use of surety bonds for bank guarantees are three main points put forward by CII’s National Infrastructure Council Chairman Vinayak Chatterjee at a national road conference here on Thursday.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, stated that he would look into these suggestions adding that highways are already being rated. The Ministry has sent proposals to the Insurance Regulatory Authority of India about a year and half ago, Gadkari said.

The Road Ministry, which has achieved a target of constructing 35 km a day so far this year, may not meet the-40km-a-day target, Gadkari said, indicating a shift in stance regarding meeting the target. That said, 35 km a day construction itself is a good achievement.

Construction equipment

India, which is now the third largest construction equipment market globally after the US and China, is projected to take the second place by 2030, said Deepak Shetty, CEO and MD, JCB India.

Shetty also called for driving licences specifically for construction equipment vehicle operators so that the driver gets to understand the complexity of such vehicles and for safety – which right now is a voluntary requirement, he added.

Gadkari asked the construction equipment sector to focus on vehicles with alternative fuel. “I am aware of the construction industry’s turnover and profits. Consider going to alternative fuel-based equipment ,” said Gadkari, adding that such vehicles will also save costs for construction.

Responding to a request to have more build-operate-transfer and toll-operate-transfer projects, Gadkari said they would like more number of players competing for each project adding there could be cartelisation if there is a lack of enough competition.

IRB Infrastructure’s Sudhir Hoshing called for limiting the number of projects a single company can bid, a norm that existed earlier.