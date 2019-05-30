Modi's new cabinet - meet the ministers

Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for a second term. The ceremony commenced at 7 pm.

This is the list of Union Ministers who would be part of Modi's cabinet.

Here are the updates:

9.02 pm

Swearing-in ceremony concludes.

9.00 pm

Deboshree Chowdhury takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.58 pm

Kailash Choudhary takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.55 pm

Pratap Chandra Sarangi takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.53 pm

Rameswar Teli takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.51 pm

Som Prakash takes the oath as Minister of State. Parkash has served as the deputy commissioner of Faridkot, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar and has also held posts like the labour commissioner, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) chief administrator, managing director of the Punjab Financial Corporation and director of the Social Security Department.

8.49 pm

Renuka Singh takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.47 pm

V Muraleedharan takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.45 pm

Rattan Lal Kataria takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.43 pm

Nityanand Rai takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.41 pm

Suresh Angadi takes the oath as Minister of State

8.39 pm

Anurag Thakur takes the oath as Minister of State. Son of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Anurag Thakur had won the Hamirpur constituency for the fourth time by defeating Ram Lal Thakur of the Congress by nearly four lakh votes, a record margin for the constituency. He had got a vote share of 69.04 per cent by bagging over 6.8 lakh votes.

8.37 pm

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.35 pm

Sanjeev Balyan takes the oath as Minister of State. A BJP member, he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from the Muzaffarnagar constituency after trouncing BSP’s Kadir Rana by a margin of more than four lakh votes. In the 2019 general election, he defeated Ajit Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal by a margin of 6,500 votes. He was appointed the minister of state for agriculture and food processing in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in May 2014. Then, in July 2016, he was made the minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, under Union Minister Uma Bharti.

8.33 pm

Babul Supriyo takes the oath as Minister of State. He contested on a BJP ticket from Asansol Lok Sabha seat and won the polls with a handsome margin. He was made union minister of state for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation. Later during a ministry reshuffle, he was made Union MOS for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

8.31 pm

Niranjan Jyoti takes the oath as Minister of State. She has been sworn in as a Minister of State in the Narendra Modi-led Union cabinet. In the outgoing Modi government, Jyoti held the portfolio of Minister of State for Food Processing Industries.

8.29 pm

Ramdas Athawale takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.27 pm

Parshottam Rupala takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.25 pm

G Kishan Reddy takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.23 pm

Raosaheb Danve takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.21 pm

Krishan Pal Gurjar takes the oath as Minister of State. When the Modi government came to power in 2014, he was made the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping. Later, he became the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

8.19 pm

V K Singh takes the oath as Minister of State. He briefly served as Minister for Development of North Eastern Region General (DONER) with independent charge in the first Modi government. Singh had the experience of serving in the Northeast in different capacities as an Army officer too. He was also the GoC-in-C of the Eastern Command looking after the Easter and entire Northeaster region.

8.17 pm

Arjun Ram Meghwal takes the oath as Minister of State. Meghwal was made Union minister of state for finance and cooperative affairs in July 2017 in a cabinet re-shuffle. He took charge as Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation in September 2017.

8.15 pm

Ashwini Kumar Choubey takes the oath as Minister of State.

8.13 pm

Faggan Singh Kulaste takes the oath as Minister of State

8.11 pm

Mansukh L Mandaviya takes the oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

8.09 pm

Hardeep Singh Puri takes the oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

8.07 pm

Raj Kumar Singh takes the oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge). Singh, who was the minister of state for power, and new and renewable energy in the outgoing government, was instrumental in the launch of household electrification scheme Saubhagya that one of the poll planks of Modi government.

8.05 pm

Prahlad Singh Patel takes the oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

8.03 pm

Kiren Rijiju takes the oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

8.01 pm

Dr Jitendra Singh takes the oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

7.59 pm

Shripad Naik takes the oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

7.57 pm

Rao Inderjit Singh takes the oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge). The veteran leader, a descendant of legendary Ahir leader Rao Tula Ram, during his stint as Union minister in the Modi government, served in various capacities, including as Union Minister of State for Planning and Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers.

7.55 pm

Santosh Gangwar takes the oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge). Gangwar was Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) in the outgoing Modi government.

7.53 pm

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat takes the oath.

7.51 pm

Giriraj Singh takes the oath. Six months after Modi assumed power in May, 2014, Singh was made the Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in a cabinet expansion exercise and he continued to hold the post till the government lasted.

7.49 pm

Arvind Sawant takes the oath. He was an engineer at the Mahanagar Telephone Network Ltd (MTNL) till 1995 and took voluntary retirement after he was nominated to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from governor’s quota after Shiv Sena-BJP government came to power. He is currently the president of the MTNL trade union.

7.47 pm

Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey takes the oath. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Chandauli in 2014, and in 2016, in a major cabinet reshuffle, Pandey took oath as MoS in the Human Resource Development in the Narendra Modi government.

7.45 pm

Pralhad Joshi takes the oath.

7.43 pm

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes the oath. When he was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1998, he was appointed minister of state in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with the additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

7.41 pm

Dharmendra Pradhan takes the oath. Pradhan was picked to head the high-stake Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas when Prime Minister Modi first rode to power in 2014. He overhauled controversy-riddled oil and gas sector but kept touring his home state virtually every week during the last five years, building a base for the BJP. This paid off when BJP clinched 8 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, up from just one in 2014. BJP also improved its tally in the state assembly to 23 from 10 previously.

7.39 pm

Piyush Goyal takes the oath. As a railway minister, Goyal, a Rajya Sabha member, achieved several firsts -- it was during his tenure the government announced its first bullet train which would run from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister’s home state, manufactured its first indigenously-built and engine-less high-speed train Vande Bharat Express, commissioned its longest bridge, converted a diesel loco into an electric one for the first time, built its first transport university, its first air-conditioned local train and perhaps its biggest first in last three decades - lowest accident figures. He is also credited for making transformational changes in India’s power sector, including fast tracking of electrification of nearly 18,000 unelectrified villages, roll out of UDAY, a comprehensive reform of the power sector, world’s largest LED bulb distribution programme, UJALA for energy efficiency and a massive renewable energy expansion programme.

7.37 pm

Prakash Javadekar takes the oath. Human Resource Development, Environment, Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentary Affairs and party spokesperson too - BJP leader Prakash Javadekar is the man who has played many roles for his party and government. Basking in the glory of the BJP winning 24 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, a state where he was poll in-charge, the incumbent HRD minister was sworn in as a minister in a grand ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

7.35 pm

Dr Harsh Vardhan takes the oath. Vardhan was appointed Minister of Health and Family Welfare during the Modi government’s first stint in 2014 and later, given the charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Science and Technology. In May 2017, he was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change following the death of Union minister Anil Madhav Dave.

7.33 pm

Smriti Irani takes the oath. Irani became the youngest cabinet minister in 2014 after the BJP won a massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls and was assigned the high-profile Human Resource Development (HRD) portfolio. However, she was shifted out of the HRD Ministry to Textiles after a two-year tenure replete with controversies. Her stint as the Information & Broadcasting Minister was also controversial — from reportedly fighting with the Prasar Bharati Board to issuing a notification on ‘fake news’, which was apparently withdrawn at the behest of the PMO.

7.31 pm

Arjun Munda takes the oath.

7.29 pm

Ramesh Pokhriyal takes the oath. He won the Doiwala assembly seat in 2012. Two years later, he vacated the seat to contest from Haridwar in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, defeating the then chief minister Harish Rawat’s wife Renuka by 1.7 lakh votes. In the 2019 elections, he retained the seat, defeating Ambrish Kumar of the Congress by a bigger margin of 2.59 lakh votes.

7.27 pm

S Jaishankar takes the oath. Jaishankar, son of late K Subrahmanyam, one of India’s leading strategic analysts, was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal. The deal, initiated in 2005, took several years to craft, and was signed by the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh in 2007. A 1977-batch IFS officer, Jaishankar played a key role in resolving the crisis following the incursion in Ladakh’s Depsang and the Doklam stand-off, handling the tough negotiations with Beijing.

7.25 pm

Thawar Chand Gehlot takes the oath.

7.23 pm

Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes the oath. Her father-in-law Parkash Singh Badal is a four-time Chief Minister. Kaur had first made headlines with her efforts against female foeticide with launch of a non-profit organisation called ‘Nanhi Chhaan’ in 2008. She made her political debut the following year, contesting from Bathinda against Raninder Singh, the son of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and winning by over 1.2 lakh votes

7.21 pm

Ravi Shankar Prasad takes the oath. Winning his maiden election against colleague-turned opponent Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib seat in Bihar by more than 2.84 lakh votes, 65-year-old Prasad is among the few BJP leaders who have been a minister in every NDA government that came to power at the Centre in last two decades. When Modi first swept to power in 2014, he was first given the ministries of telecom and information technology and electronics. Later, he was divested of the telecom portfolio. He held the portfolios of law and justice as well as electronics in the outgoing government.

7.19 pm

Narendra Singh Tomar takes the oath. In 2014, he won the Lok Sabha election from Gwalior and was made a cabinet minister, heading several ministries including mines, steel, labour and employment and rural development and panchayati raj. He returned to Morena in the 2019 election, winning by a margin of over 1.13 lakh votes.

7.17 pm

Ram Vilas Paswan takes the oath

7.15 pm

Nirmala Sitharaman takes the oath. As the Defence Minister, Sitharaman attempted to strengthen the Army, Navy and the Air Force and was credited for expediting the decision making process relating to defence procurement. She constituted a Defence Planning Committee to formulate an “action plan” to effectively deal with various security challenges facing the nation.

7.13 pm

DV Sadananda Gowda takes the oath. The lawyer-turned-politician registered his fourth entry to Parliament by defeating Congress heavyweight Krishna Byre Gowda, a member of the H D Kumaraswamy ministry, in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election.

7.11 pm

Nitin Gadkari takes the oath. He won the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of around 2.13 lakh votes by defeating his former party man and now Congress member Nana Patole. In May 2014, he took charge of the Road Transport, Highways and Shipping ministries. He was also given charge of Water Resoruces, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Ministry from September 3, 2017. He was also at the helm of Rural Development, and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation ministries from June 4 till November 9, 2014.

7.09 pm

Amit Shah takes the oath.

7.07 pm

Rajnath Singh takes the oath. A former professor of physics, it was Singh, as BJP President in 2013, who was instrumental in declaring Narendra Modi as prime ministerial candidate, despite strong opposition from veterans like L K Advani.

7.03 pm

Narendra Modi takes the oath as the Prime Minister of India.

Modi takes oath as PM for second term

7.02 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

6.58 pm

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, first lady Savita Kovind arrive at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

6.57 pm

Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

6.55 pm

Popular Bollywood celebrities attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Also present in the crowd are Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, veteran industry leader Ratan Tata, steel baron L N Mittal and Adani Group head Gautam Adani

6.50 pm

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid present at the venue. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi are also present.

6.45 pm

Sushma Swaraj, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and foreign dignitaries arrive at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony.

6.37 pm

BJP ally JD(U) will not join the new Narendra Modi administration, its spokesperson Pavan Varma said on Thursday, in what appears to be a sign of differences with the saffron party over the number of ministerial berths offered to it.

“We are not joining the government. This is our decision,” Varma, who is also the general secretary of the Janata Dal (United), told PTI.

The BJP was offering one cabinet berth to the JD(U) and sources said the regional party was also unhappy with the portfolio offered to it.

The JD(U), which is headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was not a part of the first Modi government as well. It had allied with the saffron party in 2017 but had not joined the government.

There was no comment from the BJP over the development.

6.30 pm

Powerful BJP president Amit Shah and seasoned leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad are set to be sworn in as Cabinet ministers along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a glittering ceremony on Thursday evening.

Over 8000 people are present at the venue.

