ALL UPDATES
- May 28, 2023 08:39
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building Sunday morning.
Dressed in a traditional attire, Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka’s Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed “Ganapati Homam” to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
- May 28, 2023 08:33
Prime Minister to also release a commemorative ₹75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament Building
The government will issue a commemorative coin with the denomination of ₹75 to mark the opening of the new Parliament Building.
“The coin of Seventy-Five Rupees denomination shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of Inauguration of New Parliament Building,” a gazette notification by the Finance Ministry said.
- May 28, 2023 08:29
The multi-religion prayer will be followed by the screening of two films on Parliament and speeches, scheduled at 12 noon.
- May 28, 2023 08:27
As a symbol of the transfer of power, a special ‘Sengol’ was made by holy Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam in 1947, according to the government.
- May 28, 2023 08:22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other attendees including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, listen on as religious leaders representing various faiths chant prayers.
- May 28, 2023 08:19
As many as 60,000 workers who contributed in the construction of the new Parliament building honoured.
- May 28, 2023 08:14
The new Parliament building reverberates with holy chants and prayers from various religions and sects in different languages as religious leaders chant.
- May 28, 2023 08:12
A look at the carpets for the new Parliament building
India’s largest carpet maker Obeetee Carpets has crafted the carpets for both Houses with the total area covered spanning nearly 50,000 sq ft. Over 158 different pieces were made and stitched together in the Lok Sabha hall, while the Rajya Sabha carpet comprises 156 pieces. The carpets were planned and engineered to fit into the shape of a semicircle. You can look at the photos here.
- May 28, 2023 08:07
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to now participate in multi-religion prayer.
- May 28, 2023 08:05
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets workers from across the country who participated in the construction of the new Parliament building. He honours them with shawls.
- May 28, 2023 08:03
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building with Speaker Om Birla
- May 28, 2023 08:01
PM Modi bows down with folded hands before everyone present inside the new Parliament building. Musicians play Vande Mataram as the PM moves out after installing the Sengol in Lok Sabha
- May 28, 2023 07:58
PM Modi carries the historic ‘Sengol’ into the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building: ANI
Watch PM Modi taking the historic ‘Sengol’ into the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building.
- May 28, 2023 07:54
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the Sengol inside the new Parliament building with the Speaker Om Birla as the Adheenam seers lead the way.
- May 28, 2023 07:48
Seers bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sengol.
- May 28, 2023 07:48
Heavy security in Lutyens’ Delhi in view of Parliament building inauguration
Thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi and multiple layers of barricades put in place as part of the robust security arrangement in and around the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, officials said.
- May 28, 2023 07:45
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes offerings to the holy fire of the havan and moves towards Sengol and the Adheenam priests.
- May 28, 2023 07:42
Sanskrit and Tamil religious hymns echo in the new Parliament complex as havan continues.
- May 28, 2023 07:38
Havan and puja begins as Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes holy pledges.
- May 28, 2023 07:35
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker OM Birla sit for the prayers.
- May 28, 2023 07:34
Holy chants being recited ahead of New Parliament inauguration as Prime Minister Narendra Modi enters the pandal.
- May 28, 2023 07:31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the new Parliament. He reaches the Gandhi statue with Speaker Om Birla.
- May 28, 2023 07:30
A glimpse of the new parliament building
Here’s all you need to know about the new parliament building that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. You can look at the photos here.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.