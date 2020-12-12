News

LMW bags CII Industrial Innovation Award

Our Bureau | Updated on December 12, 2020 Published on December 12, 2020

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has recognised Lakshmi Machine Works–Textile Machinery Division (LMW-TMD) for its Industrial innovation Award 2020.

The award - “Most Innovative Company for the year 2020” – has been conferred for the textile machinery manufacturing major’s innovative products – FixFil, Lap former LH20S and Speed frame LF 4280 SX first time right

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 12, 2020
CII
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.