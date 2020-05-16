Lockdown 4: Delhi Govt pitches for restarting Metro services in limited manner

Delhi government has recommended to centre that in post third phase of lockdown, metro services should be permitted but only for government officials and those who have e-pass to provide essential services from 10:30 am to 17:30 pm.

“In this regard Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) should ensure that social distancing is maintained at the entry gates, platforms and coaches. Seating inside the coaches should be on alternate basis. Sanitisation of the metro stations and coaches should take place at the regular intervals and only ticketless travel (smartcard based) should be permitted,” the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggested in a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi would review its implementation of metro services after one week and widen its scope accordingly.

The letter further suggested that all the private offices can operate up to 50 per cent of their strength as per requirement, with the remaining staff working from home. While government offices should operate as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.

For markets and shops, the Delhi government suggested that all the markets and market complexes should remain open on odd-even basis. Shops would open on alternate days depending on their shop number.

It also recommended that construction activities should be permitted wherever the workers are available on-site or could be transported to the site from with the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. All other activities ( industrial/commercial) will be permitted activities, which are not specifically prohibited.

“All the eating joints/ restaurants are permitted to function only on a takeaway and home-delivery basis. Taxis/cabs can be permitted only if they carry two passengers while buses can be allowed to function with the condition that only 20 passengers are allowed at one time inside the bus,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, all the educational institutes, coaching classes should remain shut and online learning to be permitted. In addition to this, all cinema halls, cultural and religious gathering, barber shops, spas and hospitality services to remain shut.

In all the zones, persons above 65 years, co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years should stay at home.

None of the permitted activities under the guidelines will be allowed in the containment zones, the letter suggested.

Also, use of Arogya Setu App would be mandatory for all the work places (especially employees).