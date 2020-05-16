Lockdown 4: Delhi Govt pitches for restarting Metro services in limited manner

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Delhi government has recommended to centre that in post third phase of lockdown, metro services should be permitted but only for government officials and those who have e-pass to provide essential services from 10:30 am to 17:30 pm.
“In this regard Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) should ensure that social distancing is maintained at the entry gates, platforms and coaches. Seating inside the coaches should be on alternate basis. Sanitisation of the metro stations and coaches should take place at the regular intervals and only ticketless travel (smartcard based) should be permitted,” the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggested in a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Delhi would review its implementation of metro services after one week and widen its scope accordingly.
The letter further suggested that all the private offices can operate up to 50 per cent of their strength as per requirement, with the remaining staff working from home. While government offices should operate as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.
For markets and shops, the Delhi government suggested that all the markets and market complexes should remain open on odd-even basis. Shops would open on alternate days depending on their shop number.
It also recommended that construction activities should be permitted wherever the workers are available on-site or could be transported to the site from with the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. All other activities ( industrial/commercial) will be permitted activities, which are not specifically prohibited.
“All the eating joints/ restaurants are permitted to function only on a takeaway and home-delivery basis. Taxis/cabs can be permitted only if they carry two passengers while buses can be allowed to function with the condition that only 20 passengers are allowed at one time inside the bus,” the letter added.
Meanwhile, all the educational institutes, coaching classes should remain shut and online learning to be permitted. In addition to this, all cinema halls, cultural and religious gathering, barber shops, spas and hospitality services to remain shut.
In all the zones, persons above 65 years, co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years should stay at home.
None of the permitted activities under the guidelines will be allowed in the containment zones, the letter suggested.
Also, use of Arogya Setu App would be mandatory for all the work places (especially employees).
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
BL Research BureauIn the first tranche of announcements made under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan—an ...
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Schemes investing in govt, corporate bonds outscored equity scheme
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...