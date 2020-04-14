Lockdown to be extended till May 3: Modi

The lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 will be extended to May 3, PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Tuesday. While admitting,that the nation might have paid a big economic price for the lockdown, he said that "there can be no alternative to saving human lives".

The fight against coronavirus will be made more stringent in the next one week, since new hotspots can create a new crisis, he said.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there is no hotspot, the PM said.

He started his address by saying that social distancing and the nationwide lockdown have helped India fight the coronavirus.

"As compared to many developed nations, India is in a much better position due to its holistic approach and quick decisions," Modi said. We did not wait for the coronavirus problem to grow, but we tried to stop at the spread by taking fast decision, he said, adding that if India didn't take quick decisions, the situation would have been different.

India’s fight against coronavirus is going on very strongly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in address to the nation.

This is the fourth address to the nation in two months. Modi had addressed the nation twice on March 19 and March 24. In the first speech, he announced a ‘janta curfew’ on March 22, a Sunday, in a bid to fight the coronavirus. On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

On April 3, Modi urged the public to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the virus. He appealed to the citizens to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles for nine minutes at 9 AM on April 5.

(With inputs from PTI)