Lockdown to be extended till May 3: Modi

Tracking deals
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
The lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 will be extended to May 3, PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Tuesday. While admitting,that the nation might have paid a big economic price for the lockdown, he said that "there can be no alternative to saving human lives".
The fight against coronavirus will be made more stringent in the next one week, since new hotspots can create a new crisis, he said.
Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there is no hotspot, the PM said.
He started his address by saying that social distancing and the nationwide lockdown have helped India fight the coronavirus.
"As compared to many developed nations, India is in a much better position due to its holistic approach and quick decisions," Modi said. We did not wait for the coronavirus problem to grow, but we tried to stop at the spread by taking fast decision, he said, adding that if India didn't take quick decisions, the situation would have been different.
India’s fight against coronavirus is going on very strongly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in address to the nation.
This is the fourth address to the nation in two months. Modi had addressed the nation twice on March 19 and March 24. In the first speech, he announced a ‘janta curfew’ on March 22, a Sunday, in a bid to fight the coronavirus. On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
On April 3, Modi urged the public to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the virus. He appealed to the citizens to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles for nine minutes at 9 AM on April 5.
(With inputs from PTI)
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
Investors tell start-up founders to focus on saving the business as Covid-19 rages and not worry about growth
Vivriti Capital brings together lenders and borrowers
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
The e-platform has evolved so much that it’s able to meet the lockdown-led procurement challenges head on
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...