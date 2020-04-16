Lockdown uncertainty worries home textiles exporters in Karur

Indian auto sector: Adapting for a new post-Covid era
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
The biggest worry for home textiles exporters in Karur is cancellation of orders and the prevailing uncertainty, say industry insiders.
Stating that order cancellation was affecting a good number of exporters in a big way, a source said: “At this juncture, we are not sure if the orders have been diverted to China or if the importers are sourcing their requirements from Bangladesh. Either way, it is a huge hit for us.”
With order cancellation on one side and calls from agents on the other — seeking confirmation on timeline for shipments — the production manager of a home textiles company, preferring anonymity, said: “Things are very uncertain at this juncture. We depend on Erode for fabric processing; now with Erode being categorised as a red zone, we are not sure when it will open up. How do we confirm the timeline as the product specifications differ from one buyer to another?”
“If an order is cancelled, we cannot send the stuff to another importer who is in need of the product range, because of the specification issue,” the source said.
A cross-section of entrepreneurs that BusinessLine spoke to said that the goods were in different stages of production at the time of announcement of lockdown 1.0. “It is three weeks now and we have not commenced completion operations as some orders have been cancelled, and we understand that some buyers have gone bankrupt. It’s proving to be a testing time for buyers and sellers,” said an exporter.
Exporters, however, point out that movement of containers to the port was never an issue, except for tiny players.
“The uncertainty is killing us,” they said.
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...