Lockdown violation: Vehicle registration, driving licence will be suspended

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on March 25, 2020 Published on March 25, 2020

Uttara Kannada district administration has warned of strict action against vehicle owners, if they defy the lockdown order imposed across the country.

Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district, has said that the administration has decided to suspend the vehicle registration and the driving licence of those who flout the lockdown.

He said the Government has taken a decision to impose a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of corona virus in the country. It is the duty of citizens to follow this.

Citizens can safeguard their own health and that of others by staying at home. .

Meanwhile, two individuals in Bhatkal taluk of Uttara Kannada district have been tested positive for coronavirus.

