Lok Sabha passes National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Our Bureau | Updated on November 26, 2019 Published on November 26, 2019

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with the objective to make the National Institute of Design (NID) in the States of Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh as the institutions of national importance.

This bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on August 6, 2019.

