The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867. The Bill has already been passed by Rajya Sabha in the Monsoon Session.

Introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, will make the registration of periodicals simple and simultaneous, through an online system without the requirement of any physical interface. He added that the title registration process, which sometimes took 2-3 years, would now be done in 60 days.

In a statement the Ministry said that the Bill provides for a simple online mechanism to apply for title verification and grant of certificate of registration by the Press Registrar General to a periodical as a simultaneous process. Also publishers will no longer require to file a declaration with the District Magistrates or local authorities to get authentication of such declarations and an initimation would be sufficient.

“A person who has been convicted by any court for an offence involving terrorist act or unlawful activity, or having done anything against the security of the State shall not be permitted to bring out a periodical,” the Bill states. In addition, facsimile edition of a foreign periodical will be allowed to be printed in India only with prior approval of the Central Government and its registration with the Press Registrar General.

The Minister said efforts have been made to substantially decriminalise the colonial era statute. For certain violations, financial penalties have been proposed instead of conviction as earlier. An appellate mechanism, headed by the Chairperson, Press Council of India has been provided for in the PRB 2023 Bill. It also empowers the Press Registrar General to cancel or susped the Certificate of Registration.

