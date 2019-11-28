Lok Sabha passes the bill to regularise unauthorised colonies

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019. This will pave the way for recognising the property rights of residents living in unauthorised colonies by securing the rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage in favour of the residents.

"There has been phenomenal increase in the population of the National Capital Territory of Delhi in the last few decades owing to migration and other factors but development of planned housing colonies has not kept pace with the requirements of a burgeoning population resulting in the increase of unauthorised colonies," read the bill.

"Unauthorised colony" is a colony or development comprising of a contiguous area, where no permission has been obtained for approval of layout plan or building plans.