With completion of listed business for the session, both Houses of the Parliament adjourned sine die, ahead of planned end. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the lower house achieved productivity of 136 per cent.

Initially, the session was to end on August 12.

The session saw the Parliament completing the procedure for full Union Budget and introduction of the Waqf Bill which was referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee. This is also the first time after 10 years any Bill is sent to JPC. “15 sittings of Lok Sabha were held during the Session which lasted for around 115 hours,” said Birla.

The general discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 was a significant focus, engaging 181 members in a debate that spanned 27 hours and 19 minutes. Throughout the session, the Lower House addressed various matters of public importance, with 400 issues raised and 86 starred questions answered, he said.

12 Government Bills were introduced and 4 Bills were passed, during the session. Also, 25 Statements were made under Direction 73A and a total number of 30 Statements including two Statements given by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in connection with parliamentary business and three suo moto Statements by Ministers were given. As many as 1345 papers were laid.

The Speaker informed that that on July 22 a discussion on India’s preparedness for upcoming Olympic Games was held under Rule 193. Similarly, on 31 July, 2024, a calling attention motion was discussed under Rule 197 regarding loss of lives and property due to landslides and floods in various parts of the country.

With regard to private members’ business, 65 private members Bills were introduced during the session. Private members’ resolution moved by Shafi Parambil, MP, regarding appropriate measure to regulate airfare in the country was discussed in the House on 26 July, 2024. However, the discussion remained inconclusive.