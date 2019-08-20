News

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastic inside Parliament complex

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 20, 2019 Published on August 20, 2019

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has prohibited the use of non-reusable plastic water bottles and other plastic items within the Parliament House Complex from today.

An official statement said that all officers/staff of the Secretariat and other allied agencies working in the Parliament House Complex have been asked to comply with the directions and have been further advised to use environment friendly/biodegradable bags/materials instead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to abandon the use of single-use plastic and take significant steps to achieve this objective while observing the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2019. Modi had mentioned this during his address to the nation on August 15, 2019.

